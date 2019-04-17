BASEBALL: Stockton to catch at Shorter University

Logan Stockton will move on to college baseball, but return to a familiar position.
The senior, who played catcher mostly for the first three years of his high school career, will go back behind the plate again at Shorter University.
“That’s what I love to do,” Stockton said. “I love being behind the plate.”
He added that being a catcher in college is “a lifetime goal of mine.”
Stockton, who played mostly middle infield this year, signed with Shorter, a NCAA Division II school, on Monday.
Jackson County head coach Matt Bolt praised Stockton’s team-first mentality in moving to other defensive positions this year.
“This year, he’s played a lot as a middle fielder, and he hasn’t complained one time,” Bolt said. “He has done everything we have asked him as coaches to do. Logan gives us a really, really good chance in the middle. He just wants to win baseball games and he’s been very, very selfless, and I can’t thank him and our coaches can’t thank him enough.”
Stockton, a four-year starter, has enjoyed a strong season offensively, batting .348 with a .440 on-base percentage and nine steals in the leadoff spot for the Panthers.
Bolt said Stockton also brings energy to the team.
“He’s extremely passionate,” he said. “He’s one of the most passionate people I know, and I love that about him. He comes out and works hard every day. He has questions every single day and is trying to find ways to get better.”
In addition to the opportunity to play catcher again, Stockton was drawn to the Christian-based atmosphere and the culture surrounding the baseball program at Shorter.
“It’s pretty much all you can ask for going to the next level,” he said.
Stockton plans to major in history education and minor in sports management.
“I want to be a history teacher, and hopefully come back to the ‘JC’ and coach,” he said.
Stockton, a two-time all-region selection, leaves Jackson County having been a part of three state playoff teams, including the 2016 team that advanced to the Class AAA Final Four.
“I played with some of the best players to ever put on a Panther jersey,” he said. “The guys I’ve played with have always been supportive, but the one thing I always know is that I can come back to Jackson County and there will be arms waiting for me with a hug. And that’s just one thing I love about Jackson County and the atmosphere here.”
