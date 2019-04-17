Iron Panthers: Jackson County wins three times in three days

After nearly going a month without a win, the Jackson County boys’ soccer team reeled off three last week in a 72-hour span as the team shoots for a .500 finish.
The Panthers (7-9) beat Lumpkin County 2-1 (6-5 in PKs) last Wednesday, Commerce 3-0 Thursday and North Hall 1-0 Friday to surpass last year’s win total in Jason Guzzardo’s first season on the job.
Guzzardo pointed to a pair of motivational acronyms last week in grinding out the trio of wins.
“We preach GUTS — ‘get up today stronger’ — and GRIT — ‘get ready it’s tough,’” Guzzardo said.
The coach added that the team hopes to finish the season on a five-game winning streak.
In the win over North Hall, Brandon Stone, a senior, supplied the lone goal to help deliver a senior night win. It was an emotional night as Guzzardo noted that Stone’s brother was rushed to the hospital before the game.
“Our guys came together and rallied as a family, which is one of program’s philosophies,” Guzzardo said. “We faced some adversity before the match as one of our seniors' brother had to be rushed hospital during the girls match. His brother is thankfully home now with his family. That same young scored the winning goal for us … That win eclipsed last year’s win total which was an important goal for our team this week.”
Jackson County shut out Commerce the previous evening at home in a match added late to the schedule. Marvin Rodriguez, Ryan Xiong and Axel Castrejon each scored goals.
“We were pumped to just get to play as our game (last) Monday was cancelled against Collins Hill due to weather,” Guzzardo said. “Commerce graciously picked up our make-up game and we were fortunate to get out of that match on the better end as they have improved under coach (Robert) Knox this year.”
In last Wednesday’s win at Lumpkin County, Rodriguez scored in regulation and then supplied the game winning kick in PKs, which went eight rounds.
The Panthers took 16 shots in the game, 10 of which were on frame and connected on 498 passes, a season high (the team’s average was 303).
Parker Garrison and Tyler Nicklas split duties in the net with Garrison recording five saves and Nicklas having three saves. Nicklas stopped two shots in PKs.
Iron Panthers: Jackson County wins three times in three days
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry