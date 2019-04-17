BOYS SOCCER: Jefferson sets record for wins

The Jefferson boys’ soccer team has set a school record for wins in a season, but doesn’t plan to stop there.
The Dragons (13-2) picked up their 12th win this past Friday with a 6-0 senior night win over Stephens County, setting the new school mark, and then added win No. 13 with an 8-0 victory over Walnut Grove Tuesday. Jefferson will play at North Oconee this Friday to close the regular season.
“I'm really proud of my guys, especially my seniors — Gavin Tacto, Hayden Kilgore, Javy Flores, Nick Wheeler, Conlan Aquila and Cam Smith,” coach Casey Colquitt said. “They have been great leaders all year. In tough games, they have been mentally focused and have shown great composure throughout the season.”
Colquitt said the win over Stephens County was a time for those seniors “to have a lot of fun.” The night included goal keeper Javy Flores getting to play in the field and scoring on a set piece. He placed the ball into the upper 90 on a free kick in the 68th minute of the game.
“Javy doesn't get to play in the field much,” Colquitt said. “For him to score an upper 90 from a free kick, that just doesn't happen.”
Others scoring were Smith, who scored two goals, and Will Burdick, Connor Oviedo and Nick Wheeler, who each scored one. Kupa Katompa, Flores and Patrick Sorah all had one assist.
The night included the presentation of the Region 8-AAA championship.
“Friday night was a great night to celebrate, have some fun with my guys and their families, and enjoy the moment,” Colquitt said.
The fun came after a hard-fought 4-1 win over Oconee County in overtime the night before. The Dragons scored three goals in extra time to down their former 8-AAAA foes.
“That's the first win against Oconee County in the history of the Jefferson men's soccer program,” Colquitt said. “I'm extremely proud of this team. I love their desire to play the game the right way.”
Sorah scored twice, while Roberto Quintal and Smith each scored one goal. Patrick Dugan, Sean Childs and Wheeler each had an assist.
Quintal scored in the 76th minute to even it at 1-1, battling through a skirmish with the Warriors’ keeper and two defenders to provide the goal. Sorah then scored twice in extra time and Smith placed a free kick into the upper 90 for the final goal.
“Overall, we stayed composed and finished the game well,” Colquitt said. “I have received numerous compliments from administration and parents on how well composed the boys played.”
