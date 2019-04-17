Jefferson track teams win final regular-season meets

The Jefferson track and field teams hope the final meet of the regular season is a preview of things to come in the postseason.
Both the boys’ and girls’ squads won the Titans’ Greater Athens Properties meet Friday at North Oconee.
The girls tallied 168.5 points to finish first in the nine-team meet by 42.5 points, while the boys totaled 158.5 points to finish in first over host North Oconee by 11.5 points. Nine boys’ teams competed in the event.
Next up is the Region 8-AAA meet April 24 and April 26 at East Jackson.
Friday’s highlights included Eli Morris breaking his school record in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles with another national elite time of 13.95 seconds. His previous personal best was 13.98 seconds. Morris ranks first in the state in all classifications in that event.
“Eli continues to build on his awesome performances all year and maintain his No. 1-ranked time in the state in the 110 high hurdles,” boys’ assistant coach Amos Tift said.
Morris also won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 37.92. The 4 x 100-meter team of Blake Walker, Garmon Randolph, Devin Trammell and Morris delivered a school-record time of 42.76 in a second-place finish in that event.
“It was a lot of fun watching our 4 x 100 team break the school record,” Tift said. “They have been talking about it for a while now and they were excited to finally reach their goal.”
In addition to Morris’ two victories, others delivering wins on the track were Walker (100 meters, 11.07) and Riley Thornton (3,200 meters, 9:53.15). Winning field events were Jason Burke (high jump, 6-4), Ryder Pagel (pole vault, 13-6), Robbie Head (shot put, 50-8.25) and Randolph (triple jump, 46-01), who now ranks No. 1 in Class AAA in the boys’ triple jump with a personal-best performance.
Second-place finishers were Randolph (long jump, 21-8.5) and Tripp Bullock (pole vault, 13-6). Placing third were Trammell (400 meters, 52.3), Zachary Patterson (800 meters, 2:02.7), Malaki Starks (triple jump, 43-2), Bryant Cox (pole vault, 10-6) and the 4 x 400 meter team (3:34.36).
“Each week these young men have found ways to continue to improve and perform at the highest of levels,” Tift said. “Now as the team's attention turns toward region, the day to day focus to get better becomes even more important.
On the girls’ side, Ellie Issacs again swept the throwing events, winning the discus with a throw of 98-5 and the shotput with a distance of 38-6. Other first-place finishers were Deshona Gaither (400 meters, 59.35), Caitlin Schroeder (800 meters, 2:26.39), Abbey Howard (100-meter hurdles, 16.07), Jada Pittman (long jump, 17-11.5) and Anna Moore (pole vault, 10-6).
JoJo Smith took second in the high-jump (5-0) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (50.72). Aleah Benton was second in the triple jump (33-7). The 4 x 400-meter team placed second with a time of 4:23.46. Pittman was third in both the 100 meters (12.61) and 200 meters (26.48). Also finishing third were Erin Rice (pole vault, 9-6), Jennifer McColskey (discuss, 96-0) and Princess Evans (shotput, 32-5.75).
Girls' coach Brandon Vinson pointed out that seven athletes earned personal-best times in the meet.
“It is always a great thing when you see your athletes perform good after a break,” he said. “Considering, we were on spring break the previous week, not too many of our athletes took a break from their training.”
The coach added that some athletes were held out of the meet for recovery purposes.
“At this point we are doing really good as a team and are competing at a high level,” he said. “However, the key is for us to get healthy and remain healthy as we get ready for region, sectionals and state.”
