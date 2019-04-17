Jefferson girls getting into playoff mentality

The Jefferson girls’ soccer team has yet to start postseason play, but it's doing all it can to transition into playoff mode.
The Dragons (10-3-1) beat Class AAAA playoff-bound teams Oconee County and Stephens County — both members of 8-AAAA — last week and then bested a nine-win Class AAAAA Walnut Grove this past Tuesday, 2-1. Jefferson closes the regular season Thursday on the road against another 8-AAAA program, North Oconee. The Titans (13-2-1) are ranked No. 6 in Class AAAA.
“Every game we play now is like a playoff game,” Jefferson coach Molly McCarty said.
Jefferson downed Oconee County 2-0 on Thursday and Stephens County 6-0 on Friday, and McCarty said her team used its two wins to prep for its first-round playoff opponent, Pace Academy, out of Region 5-AAA.
“Having two wins last week is great and the effort was there both nights but it's not the "W" that makes the difference, it's the growth of each individual player for the purpose of the team,” McCarty said. “Our community support in the new stadium has also helped propel our mentality for home games. The atmosphere is very energetic. This helps our teams more than you know.”
Against Oconee County, Abbey Eison and Valerie LaDue each scored goals, with LaDue’s coming on a PK.
Ally-Kate Navas had an assist. Jefferson goal keeper Margo Perry and the Dragons’ backline recorded another clean sheet. Perry recorded three saves, two of which were in the first half.
In the win over Stephens County, Eison and Chloe Hopcraft each scored twice, while Kristin Dean and senior centerback Cassi McCormack found the back of the net once. Her score came off a cross into the box from Eison. McCormack then put a touch on the ball and nailed it into the net.
“Cassi was able to score on her senior night,” McCarty said. “I think the entire bench and all coaches left the ground when she scored.”
McCarty added that she was able to play all three of the team’s keepers — Perry, Julia Brooks and Gracie Martin and again praised the performance of the backline in recording the shutout.
