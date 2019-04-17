Spring sports round-up: Golf, tennis

GOLF
April 10
•JEFFERSON (BOYS) 178, JACKSON CO. 181: Douglas Holloway fired a career-low two-under-par 34 at Traditions of Braselton Golf club to lead the Dragons against their rivals. Blake Thompson followed Holloway with a 46 and Micah Webb shot a 48.
•JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 152, JACKSON CO. 174: Ellie Kinlaw’s 50 led the Dragons to a win over the rival Panthers at Traditions of Braselton Golf Club. Mikayla Simonton and Shamiya Johnson fired a pair of 51's to round out the scoring.
April 11
•JEFFERSON (BOYS) 162, MOUNTAIN VIEW 196: The Dragons carded a season-best 162 against Mountain View at Double Oaks, led by a career-low round of 37 from Micah Webb. Webb earned low medalist honors. Rounding out the scoring were Douglas Holloway (40), Grayson Sorrells (42) and Lee Page (43).
•JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 146, MOUNTAIN VIEW 158: Ellie Kinlaw fired a career-low 45 to lead Jefferson to a win at Double Oaks. Others scoring were Mikayla Simonton (50) and Shamiya Johnson (51).
