Spring sports round-up: Track and field, golf

TRACK AND FIELD
April 12
•JACKSON CO. GIRLS PLACE THIRD AT BANKS: A first-place finish from Jaycie Ponce in the 800 meters (2:28.09) and a host of second-place finishes lifted Jackson County’s girls to a third-place showing out of eight teams Friday at the Leopard Classic in Banks County.
Jackson County finished with 77 points.
Madison Miller contributed two second-place finishes (200 meters, 1:02.32; 400 meters, 1:02.32), while Hazel Allen was second in the 3,200 meters (13:32.63) and the 4 x 400 team recorded a second-place showing, running a 4:26.40.
Ponce grabbed a third-place finish in the 400 meters (1:03.10).
•BOYS TAKE FIFTH AT BANKS MEET: Jonathan Fountain placed first in the shotput with a throw of 44-9, helping the Panthers take fifth out of nine teams Friday at Banks County. Distance runners Dawson Miller and Russell Hendley each added second-place finishes. Miller took second in the 1,600 meters (4:44.97) and Hendley was second in the 3,200 meters (10:09.38). Miller finished third in the 3,200 meters (10:14). James Elder recorded a third-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles (15.78).
GOLF
April 9
•WINDER-BARROW 144, JACKSON CO. (GIRLS) 179: Allie Lyons carded a 53 to lead Jackson County in a match at the Chimneys. Sara Comer (62) and Cora Pittman (64) also scored for the team.
April 10
•JEFFERSON 152, JACKSON CO. (GIRLS) 174: Allie Lyons finished with a round of 52 to lead the Panthers against the rival Dragons at Traditions of Braselton Golf Club. Sara Comer (60) and Cora Pittman (69) rounded out Jackson County’s top three.
April 11
•APALCHEE 167, JACKSON CO. (GIRLS) 173: Allie Lyons (53), Sara Comer (59) and Mattie Rich (62) provided the scoring in a loss to Apalachee at Traditions.
April 15
•JACKSON CO. (GIRLS) 168, FRANKLIN CO. 198: Allie Lyons shot a sub-50 round of 48 and Mattie Rich contributed a round of 58 as the Panthers won by 30 strokes over Franklin County. Sara Comer rounded out the scoring with a round of 62.
