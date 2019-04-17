Spring sports round-up: Track and field

Wednesday, April 17. 2019
TRACK AND FIELD

April 12

•EAST JACKSON TEAMS PLACE EIGHTH: Both the East Jackson boys’ and girls’ track and field teams placed eighth at Friday’s Leopard Classic at Banks County.

The girls finished last out of eight teams with 40 points. The boys placed eighth out of nine teams with nine points.

Abigail Howington and Kera McGlocking produced the top individual finishes for the girls’ team. Howington took fourth in the discus with a throw of 76-4, while McGlocking placed fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:04.05.

Sobe Strong led the boys’ team with a fifth-place finish in the 400 meters with a time of 53.44 seconds.
