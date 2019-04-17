‘Old school’ softball helping Jefferson in the offseason

An old incarnation of softball is helping Jefferson prepare for next season.
The school has re-introduced slow-pitch softball this spring, allowing the Dragons a chance to work in the fast-pitch offseason — most notably on defense — while competing in a sanctioned sport by the GHSA.
“We kind of thought of it as a fun way for us to spend our time in the offseason, as opposed to just doing four-on-one (practices),” Jefferson softball coach Kacie Bostwick said. “We’ve been able to have some fun with playing a new sport.”
Jefferson compiled an 8-2 record in the regular season and will begin play in the state sectionals today (Wednesday) at 10 a.m. against North Oconee at Hobgood Park in Woodstock. The top four teams out of sectionals advance to an eight-team double elimination state tournament, which will also be held in Woodstock at Twin Creeks Park.
Jefferson has split doubleheaders with Franklin County and Morgan County and swept Gainesville, North Oconee and Oconee County.
Franklin County was the state slow-pitch runner-up last year, while Haralson County — which will be grouped in Jefferson’s sectional — has won back-to-back championships.
The sport is new to the players, as well as their coach. Slow-pitch softball was phased out by the GHSA about a decade ago, and Bostwick never played it growing up. But with its return state-wide as a spring sport, Bostwick said she saw the importance of reviving it at Jefferson, which won a slow-pitch state title in 2000 before dropping the sport a few seasons later.
“I almost feel like now that some other teams in our region and our area are having a slow-pitch team, we kind of have to match what they’re doing,” Bostwick said. “Because they’re getting to spend time with their kids in the offseason.”
And as Jefferson has jumped back into the sport, the slow-pitch game has surprised the coach.
“I actually envisioned the game moving slower than it does,” Bostwick said. “It moves really fast. You don’t have a lot of deep counts. The kids go up there (at the plate) for the most part with a pretty aggressive mentality on both teams. So, the ball is put in play often.”
Given the frequency with which the ball is put in play, the slow-pitch game is helping the Dragons work on their fielding. The left side of Jefferson’s infield and the outfield, in particular, have been busier than in the fall. With a dominant pitcher like Emily Perrin on the mound, not many balls were put into play during the fast-pitch season.
“Our defense didn’t get any work, especially our outfield,” Bostwick said. “So, they’ve had a ton of work, and they’ve done a great job.”
Bostwick had to find someone on the team who’d ever pitched in a slow-pitch game. One had — Katie Martin.
“She has just played a little bit here and there with her church league,” Bostwick said.
Because of that, Martin has taken on the majority of the pitching duties. The senior, who is headed to Emmanuel College to serve as the softball team’s manager, has an ERA of around 0.304.
“Which I think in slow-pitch is kind of unheard of,” Bostwick said.
Bostwick noted that there’s strategy to slow pitching, like fast pitch, with ball placement. She recruited coach Megan Cason, who was a slow-pitch pitcher at Jackson County, to work with the pitchers.
“Once I heard that, I didn’t really give her a choice,” Bostwick said. “I added her to the staff.”
Offensively, Perrin, the team’s senior star pitcher in fast pitch who never batted, is one of the team’s top hitters, ironically. She is batting .714 with a home run, eight RBIs, three doubles and two triples.
“She never hit for us in fast-pitch for lots of reasons, but once we got to slow pitch, I was like ‘Look, girl, this is your time to shine,’” Bostwick said.
Emily Matthews is the other top bat in Jefferson’s lineup with a .600 batting average and three triples.
In addition to Perrin, seniors Alisyn Ferrell and Giorgia Russell joined the slow-pitch team for a softball encore before graduating.
“It’s almost like we had a great year, fast-pitch-wise, and then it was over fast,” Bostwick said. “When we jumped back into this, it’s almost like … they’re not leaving us, yet. It’s kind of nice to have them back again.”
While the slow-pitch season provides the team with a method of preparation, make no mistake, Jefferson wants to win in this version of the sport. The team is just as intense about its slow-pitch games as it is fast-pitch games. The expectation to improve is always there, Bostwick said.
“I don’t think you can turn that stuff off,” she said.
And it wants to win a state title, too. Jefferson came up just short of one in fast-pitch with a state finals loss to Franklin County in October,.
“I think the girls are out for a little bit of redemption,” Bostwick said. “They’ve got a little bit of a bitter taste in their mouth that they would love to get rid of pretty soon.”
