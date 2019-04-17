Spring sports round-up: Golf, tennis

Wednesday, April 17. 2019
GOLF

APRIL 10

•COMMERCE 126 (GIRLS), MORGAN CO. 139, EAST JACKSON 147, DAWSON CO.175: The Commerce girls’ golf team rolled to a 13-shot win last Wednesday. Cameron Ford shot 40. McKenzie McRee added a 42 and Kristin Tash shot 44.

TENNIS

APRIL 9

•COMMERCE 5 (BOYS), ATHENS CHRISTIAN 0: The Tigers swept all lines of play.

•COMMERCE 4 (GIRLS), ATHENS CHRISTIAN 1: The Lady Tigers took four of five matches from Athens Christian.
Old Website

