GOLF
APRIL 10
•COMMERCE 126 (GIRLS), MORGAN CO. 139, EAST JACKSON 147, DAWSON CO.175: The Commerce girls’ golf team rolled to a 13-shot win last Wednesday. Cameron Ford shot 40. McKenzie McRee added a 42 and Kristin Tash shot 44.
TENNIS
APRIL 9
•COMMERCE 5 (BOYS), ATHENS CHRISTIAN 0: The Tigers swept all lines of play.
•COMMERCE 4 (GIRLS), ATHENS CHRISTIAN 1: The Lady Tigers took four of five matches from Athens Christian.
Spring sports round-up: Golf, tennis
