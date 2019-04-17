GIRLS' SOCCER: Panthers’ winning streak grows to nine games

Jackson County hasn’t lost a game since March 5, but coach Matt Maier doesn’t want to see his team merely win. How it goes about the business of winning is just as important to the coach, whose team hopes for another long postseason run come May.
“We’ve got to play 100 percent intensity for 80 minutes, especially when it comes to the playoffs,” Maier said.
He saw intensity in spurts last week as Panthers extended their winning streak to nine games with 5-0 non-region victory over North Hall Friday. The win followed a 3-2 victory over seventh-ranked Lumpkin County last Wednesday.
“I like how we’re playing,” Maier said. “It was tough really just trying to match the intensity (against North Hall) that we had against Lumpkin County. Of course, Lumpkin, they were seventh in the state, so trying to be able to be more consistent with our intensity, that’s what we’re really looking for.”
Serenity Castillo paced the Panthers (13-2) with three goals. Reagan Bewley and Melissa Ventura each found the back of the net in the second half.
Jackson County took a quick 2-0 against North Hall.
“And then we kind of got complacent … it’s the killer instinct,” Maier said. “We’ve got to develop it, because against Lumpkin, we let them right back in the game. Luckily, we were able to play enough defense to not let North Hall back in the game.”
Nevertheless, the win made for a successful senior night for Jackson County, whose seniors have been part of three region titles and three state playoff appearances, with a fourth already locked up.
“That was the big challenge leading up to this game was just to play hard and play well and make it a game that those seniors would remember, and the 5-0 win was a very good result,” Maier said.
In the win over Lumpkin County two days earlier, Castillo scored two goals and Bewley finished with one as the Panthers knocked off a top-10 opponent on the road. Goal keeper Avery Wortel recorded three saves.
“It was a pretty dominate performance by the girls and showed again we can compete at this level,” Maier said.
The coach his team “came out ready to play.”
“I was really pleased with our overall effort level,” Maier said. “I also was happy with our attacking mindset. Facing a top-10 team, there's a tendency to play cautious. We did not.”
