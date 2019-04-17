BASEBALL: Panthers close region play with sweep

Jackson County did its part in the final series of region play to make the math work out for a state-playoff berth, but the Panthers will have to see if that’s enough.
The team picked up a three-game sweep of Monroe Area last week, beating the Purple Hurricanes 10-0 last Wednesday and then 8-7 and 16-8 on Thursday.
Jackson County (9-16, 6-12) entered this week needing Franklin County to be swept in its series against Hart County and East Jackson to lose two of three against Monroe Area. Both those series began this past Tuesday, but results of those games weren’t known at press time.
“I wish that we would have never put ourselves in that position in the first place,” Panther coach Matt Bolt said. “We had quite a few region games that we should have taken care of, and ultimately we didn’t take care of our business … It’s kind of a bitter-sweet feeling. Ultimately, you want to be in control of your own destiny.”
Jackson County has reached the state playoffs the past six seasons.
In Thursday’s doubleheader sweep, Jackson County jumped out to an 8-1 lead at Monroe Area after two innings but had to hold off the Purple Hurricanes, who scored six runs over the last five innings.
“We jumped out to an 8-1 lead and we got a little complacent and started going through the motions and they chipped away,” Bolt said. “You can’t let teams chip away. When you get to that point where you’re up big on somebody, you need to step on the gas and try to finish it.”
Logan Stockton went 3-for-5 with a double, Zac Saine was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and David Owens was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Senior pitcher Jared Adams, who has signed to play baseball at Montreat College, had one of his better outings of the year in one of his last high school starts.
He threw six innings, allowing three earned runs (five total), six hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts.
“He had a very good outing,” Bolt said. “He did well and threw strikes for the most part … For him to take care of business in his last-ever region game, I was very proud of him and his efforts.”
Jackson County continued to hit the ball well in the second game, posting a season-high 16 runs with 14 hits.
Joey Corso (1-for-4) hit his first career home run and drove in three runs while Saine provided another big performance at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
“We swung it really, really well, and I was very proud of our kids,” Bolt said. “We were able to execute. Again, we got baserunners. We had movement on the base paths.”
Jackson County stole five bases in the win. The team has 57 steals on the year and has been caught stealing only seven times.
“I’m very pleased with that,” Bolt said. “When we have baserunners, we’re pretty good.”
Tyler Zipfel threw three innings for the win, allowing two hits and two runs, though neither were earned. He walked three and struck out three. Ben Wiley provided three shutout innings of relief, allowing three hits. Grant Hardegree pitched the final inning.
Jackson County led 16-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning before Monroe Area struck for six runs prior to the final out of the game being recorded.
The Panthers opened the series last Wednesday with one of their most complete performances of the season, run-ruling Monroe Area 10-0 in six innings at home. The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak.
“It’s been a while to have this feeling,” Bolt said. “We threw strikes … we played defense. Zero errors. And we pounded out (12) hits and we won. It’s a beautiful day, and it’s a good day to get another win.”
Kedric Zimmer kept the Purple Hurricanes’ lineup off kilter with a highly-efficient 47-pitch effort. The ambidextrous pitcher crafted a four-hit shutout with two strikeouts and no walks. He also didn’t throw more than 10 pitches in any inning.
“When he’s on he’s nasty,” Bolt said. “And he had a great day today. He pounded the (strike) zone and he gave our defense a chance and our defense played really well behind him.”
Not to be outdone, the Panther offense pounded out 12 hits with Saine going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Tanner Crump going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Others contributing to the rout were Evan Giroux (2-for-4), Corso (1-for-2, RBI) and Stockton (1-for-1, two walks, two stolen bases).
“For the first time in a long time, we played well in all three facets of the game,” Bolt said.
Jackson County built a 6-0 lead after five innings and plated four runs off four hits in the sixth inning to bring the game to an early close. An RBI single from Ayden Griswold pushed the lead to 7-0 followed by Saine, who singled home two runs to put the Panthers ahead 9-0. Crump then singled home the 10th run to bring the mercy run into effect.
