Two principals hired by BOE

Banks County Schools Assistant Superintendent Ann Hopkins has announced two new principals for the upcoming school year.
Mike Boyle was chosen as the new principal of Banks County Middle School and Mandy Dale was selected as principal of Banks County Primary School.
“All of you know Dr. Boyle and have witnessed his hard work, his innovation, his energy and his dedication to the students, staff, and the community and recognize how deserving he is of this new position,” said Hopkins in an email to faculty and staff.
“I hope that choosing Dr. Boyle as the principal will create a smooth transition for everyone and allow you all to continue all of the great work you are currently doing,” said Hopkins.
Boyle was chosen among more than 30 quality applicants for the job.
“I think the number of candidates speaks highly of the reputation of the school and the school system and your excellent work, Hopkins said.
Dale is currently serving as the assistant principal of Lula Elementary School in Hall County. She began her education career in 2005 as a teacher at Sugar Hill Elementary School and in 2012 became the instructional coach of the school. Prior to serving as assistant principal at Lula, she was assistant principal at Oakwood Elementary.
Dale is an undergraduate of Brenau University and has advanced degrees from Brenau University and Piedmont College. She is currently completing her doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction at Piedmont College.
Dale graduated high school from East Hall High School in 2000. She is married to Chad Dale. The couple has three children: Luke, 13; Marleigh, 10; and Chloe, 3. They reside near Lula on the family beef and poultry farm where she was raised.
“I think it is important for you all to know that more than 30 qualified candidates applied for the job,” Hopkins said. “I believe this speaks volumes about the excellent reputation of the school and the atmosphere you all have worked so hard to create,” she added.
