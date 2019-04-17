JHS to get restroom renovations

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, April 17. 2019
The Jefferson City School System will soon begin a major renovation to the restrooms at Jefferson High School.

The Jefferson Board of Education approved Carrol-Daniel Construction for the project at its meeting last week. The cost of the renovations is expected to top $830,000, with about half of that paid by state funding earned by the system for growth.

The BOE also held a 1 1/2 day retreat last week for a biannual planning session. As with another recent planning session in December, the board and administrative staff discussed expanding the system's focus on students with mental and emotional needs.

Superintendent John Jackson said the system was seeing an increase in the number of students needing emotional and mental health services.

For the full story and other local education news, see the April 17 issue of The Jackson Herald.
