BASEBALL: Dragons rally past Morgan County, region title to be decided Thursday

Top-ranked Jefferson rallied from a 3-1 sixth inning deficit for a 5-3 road win Tuesday over third-ranked Morgan County, moving the team to within one win of clinching the Region 8-AAA title.
The series will resume with a Thursday doubleheader at 5 p.m. at Jefferson. The Dragons must win one of the two games to win the region title.
Trey McEver tied Tuesday's game 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning with a two-run home run. Mason Cooper and Sammy Elegreet each scored runs in the top of the seventh inning to put the Dragons ahead 5-3.
Zac Corbin struck out three batters in the bottom half of the inning to end the game. Corbin earned the victory in relief, throwing two innings, allowing one hit and no runs or walks while striking out five.
Lane Watkins started on the mound, throwing five innings and allowing three hits, three runs (one earned) and striking out four batters while walking three.
