Robert Franklin Dillard, 52, departed from life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, due to a hereditary brain aneurysm.
He is preceded in death by his parents Billy and Margaret Dillard and his older brother David. He was an especially gifted mechanic with a brilliant mind and a kind heart, but a tortured soul. We hope he finds peace in the next world.
Memorial service: Sunday, April 21, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Neese.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Robert Franklin Dillard (4-2-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry