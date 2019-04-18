Robert Franklin Dillard (4-2-2019)

Thursday, April 18. 2019
Robert Franklin Dillard, 52, departed from life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, due to a hereditary brain aneurysm.

He is preceded in death by his parents Billy and Margaret Dillard and his older brother David. He was an especially gifted mechanic with a brilliant mind and a kind heart, but a tortured soul. We hope he finds peace in the next world.

Memorial service: Sunday, April 21, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Neese.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
