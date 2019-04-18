COMMERCE - Tracie L. Sellers, 56, Commerce, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Sellers was born in Commerce to Betty J. Hooper Hutchins, Commerce, and the late Paul Verner Hutchins. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and was retired from the Jackson County School System.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Sellers is survived by her husband, Bobby Sellers, Commerce; sisters, Kela Booth (Tracy), and Nancy Sealey (Donnie), all of Commerce; and nephews, Corey Booth (Heather) and Cole Sealey.
Funeral service: Friday, April 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Stowers officiating. Interment will follow in Nicholson Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Tracie L. Sellers (4-17-2019)
