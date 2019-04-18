BUFORD - Lilalee Parpart Blinn, 86, Buford, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Mrs. Blinn was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Theresa Bican Smeader and the late Emil Parpart. Mrs. Blinn had worked at Head Start in Lawrenceville and retired from Primerica Insurance, and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Blinn was preceded in death by her daughter, Terri Blinn Demchak, and her son, Robert Clarence “Robbie” Blinn Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Becky Blinn, Buford; son, Mitchell Blinn and his wife Donna, Jefferson; son-in-law, George Demchak, Duluth; grandchildren, Shawn Blinn, Cameron Blinn and Jake Demchak; and great-grandchildren, McKinley Blinn, London Blinn, Hudson Blinn, Mason Blinn and Avery Blinn.
Funeral Service: Friday, April 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Vaughn Howington Jr. officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens in Jefferson.
Visitation to be held: Friday, April 19, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 115, Gainesville, GA 30501 or at www.themedicalcenterfoundation.org
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, 30549, 706-356-5467, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Lilalee Parpart Blinn (4-16-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry