Rudolph Hubbard (4-16-2019)

LULA - Rudolph Hubbard, 87, Lula, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Born in Homer on December 23, 1931, he was a son of the late Myrtice Hubbard. Mr. Hubbard was a carpenter in commercial construction with H.W. Ivey Construction. He traveled the United States doing construction and settled here in 1965 and became a poultry farmer. During his time in the construction industry, he did work on the Governor’s Mansion and was recognized for his work by Governor Deal. At one point in time, he was acting Magistrate Judge for Hall County. He was a man who loved his community, friends and above all, his family.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche Iva Murphy Hubbard; twin brother, Roudeze Hubbard; brothers, Jerry Robinson, Johnny Robinson and C.W. Robinson; and sisters, Maxine Gilleland and Patricia Gilleland.
Surviving are his son, Eddie Hubbard, Homer; daughter, Debbie Smith, Lula; grandchild and spouse, Misty Dawn and Stephen Jackson, Alto; great grandchildren, Oakley Jackson, Oxley Jackson and Olive Jackson; brother, Donald Robinson, Gainesville; sisters, Linda Hubbard, Cumming, Jewel Holtzclaw, Gainesville, and Janice Clark, Commerce; several nieces and nephews; and beloved friend, Patricia Lewis.
Funeral service: Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart. Interment will follow in Living Mission United Methodist Church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. and from 1-2 pm prior to the service on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mr. Rudolph Hubbard to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Kindred Hospice for the many years of loving compassion for our dad and family.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgahee-griffinand stewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
