HOSCHTON - Pamela Lee Parmater O’Boyle, 74, Hoschton, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, after a long struggle with MDS.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ruddy T. O’Boyle, Hoschton; children, Shannon Lee O’Boyle and husband Daniel Zahnle, Chicago, Ill., Kelly Kathleen and David Rogers, Atlanta, and Wendy O’Boyle Ramsaur, Atlanta; grandchildren, Noah Rogers, Ella Rogers, Ruddy Finn Ramsaur; and other relatives and friends.
Mrs. O’Boyle was born on September 1, 1944, in Kalamazoo, Mich. She was the 1962 salutatorian graduate of Plainwell High School and a 1966 graduate of Western Michigan with an Associate Degree. She was retired from Marquette Venture Partners.
Memorial service: Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MDS https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/ or, because she so loved dogs and cats, the ASPCA www.aspca.org.
Family to receive friends: At the funeral home from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. After the service, the family will offer refreshments and snacks at their house in Deaton Creek to celebrate her life. If you can't attend the funeral then we offer you a simple Prayer.
Almighty God, Take this soul of Pamela O’Boyle into your safe keeping forever.
So that our sister, my wife, mother, Nana, neighbor, friend may find peace and happiness in your hands.
We pray in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, (770) 932-1133.
Pamela Lee Parmater O’Boyle (4-11-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry