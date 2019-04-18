Agnes Yarbrough Barfield (4-14-2019)

SMYRNA - Agnes Yarbrough Barfield, 92, Smyrna, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Funeral service: Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home, Smyrna, with the Rev. Doug Huggins officiating. Interment was held in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Roy H. Barfield; parents, Euel A. Yarbrough and Clara M. Cantrell Yarbrough; brothers, Donald Yarbrough, Olin Yarbrough and Jack Yarbrough; and sisters Blanche Williams, Boyce Martin and Jean Sullens.
She graduated from Maysville High School, The Atlanta Bible Institute and Massey Business College and worked for Sears for eight years and the Reece Corporation for 27 years.
Surviving are her son, Dwight Barfield, The Villages, Fla.; daughter, Brenda Volk, Marietta; grandchildren, Rachel Bohling (Greg), Woodstock, Daniel Barfield (Ashley), Tallahassee, Fla., Gabriel Barfield, Melbourne, Fla., and Stephanie Barfield, Valrico, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Dylan Bohling, Jacob Bohling and Elliott Barfield; sister, Ruth Davis, Macon; brother Carl Yarbrough (Helen), Monroe; and several nieces and nephews.
Carmichael Funeral Home, Smyrna, 770-435-4467, is in charge of arrangements.
www.carmichaelcares.com
