Football: BCA hires Felder as head football coach, athletic director

Bethlehem Christian Academy turned to the college ranks for its new head football coach and athletic director.
The school announced the hiring of Gus Felder on Wednesday. Felder has led the strength and conditioning staff for Mark Richt at Georgia and Miami. He was hired to the Georgia Tech strength and conditioning staff in January but will now be at BCA.
Felder played offensive line at Penn State from 1998 to 2002 and was a two-time All-Big Ten selection. He holds a bachelor's degree and master's degree in educational leadership. He has been married to his wife Kelly for 19 years and they have five children.
Felder takes over for former head coach and athletic director Lance Fendley, who was removed from those positions in February after six seasons. BCA headmaster Rhonda Whiting said at the time the school had chosen to move in a different direction. Whiting had said she was leaning toward hiring a football coach and athletic director separately but she changed her mind after interviewing Felder.
"I decided, with his vast experience, to keep the position doing both and I will be adding an executive AD to assist with the responsibilities," Whiting said Wednesday.
Check back for updates and see a full story in the April 24 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
