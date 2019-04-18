Baseball: Wildcats knock off Dacula, clinch first-ever state playoff berth

The Apalachee High School baseball team made history Wednesday, winning 7-6 at Dacula and clinching its first-ever state playoff berth.
The Wildcats (15-13, 6-8 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) got another solid outing on the mound from senior right-hander Alex Cook but had to turn to freshman Manning West to get the final two outs and preserve the victory. The Falcons (12-15, 7-7) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut Apalachee's lead down to 7-6. West entered when it was 7-4 with one out and gave up a sacrifice fly to make it 7-5. After an RBI single made it 7-6, West struck out Blaine Jenkins to end it and put the Wildcats in the playoffs as Lanier was eliminated with a loss to Habersham Central.
The Wildcats grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the second on an RBI single by Alecsi Lopez and fielder's choice by Luke Woodall that plated a run. Lopez struck again in the fourth with an RBI double to extend the lead to 3-0 before Dacula got the run back in the bottom of the frame with a sacrifice fly.
Apalachee padded its lead to 5-1 in the fifth on an RBI single by Chase Chancey and a sac fly by Nate Hodnett, but the Falcons responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to cut it back to 5-3. The Wildcats pushed across two more runs in the sixth on a fielder's choice and a passed ball.
Cook picked up the win to improve to 7-3 on the year. He allowed six runs (only three earned) and gave up six hits and four walks while striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings of work.
The Wildcats and Falcons will wrap up the three-game series and the regular season at 5:55 p.m. Friday at Apalachee. The winner will likely finish third in the region while the loser will finish fourth. However, Dacula can still finish second with a win and a Habersham Central loss to Lanier on Friday.
