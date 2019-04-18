Baseball: Wildcats knock off Dacula, clinch first-ever state playoff berth

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Thursday, April 18. 2019
The Apalachee High School baseball team made history Wednesday, winning 7-6 at Dacula and clinching its first-ever state playoff berth.
The Wildcats (15-13, 6-8 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) got another solid outing on the mound from senior right-hander Alex Cook but had to turn to freshman Manning West to get the final two outs and preserve the victory. The Falcons (12-15, 7-7) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut Apalachee's lead down to 7-6. West entered when it was 7-4 with one out and gave up a sacrifice fly to make it 7-5. After an RBI single made it 7-6, West struck out Blaine Jenkins to end it and put the Wildcats in the playoffs as Lanier was eliminated with a loss to Habersham Central.
The Wildcats grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the second on an RBI single by Alecsi Lopez and fielder's choice by Luke Woodall that plated a run. Lopez struck again in the fourth with an RBI double to extend the lead to 3-0 before Dacula got the run back in the bottom of the frame with a sacrifice fly.
Apalachee padded its lead to 5-1 in the fifth on an RBI single by Chase Chancey and a sac fly by Nate Hodnett, but the Falcons responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to cut it back to 5-3. The Wildcats pushed across two more runs in the sixth on a fielder's choice and a passed ball.
Cook picked up the win to improve to 7-3 on the year. He allowed six runs (only three earned) and gave up six hits and four walks while striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings of work.
The Wildcats and Falcons will wrap up the three-game series and the regular season at 5:55 p.m. Friday at Apalachee. The winner will likely finish third in the region while the loser will finish fourth. However, Dacula can still finish second with a win and a Habersham Central loss to Lanier on Friday.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.