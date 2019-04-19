Jefferson baseball coach Tommy Knight was unable to avoid a water cooler dousing from his players Thursday night.
From the looks of that post-game celebration, winning region championships hasn’t gotten old for the Dragons.
With a doubleheader sweep of second-ranked Morgan County, top-ranked Jefferson (24-1, 17-1) won the Region 8-AAA title, marking the program’s fifth region championship in seven seasons.
“It means that we’ve got good baseball players and a good tradition,” Knight said of that stretch of titles. “Our kids work their tails off and they compete, and that’s the name of the game when you’ve got consistency like that and you’ve got good kids and you’ve got good kids who compete and do what they’re supposed to.”
Jefferson will face Region 5-AAA No. 4 seed Westminster, Final Four team from last year, in the first round of the state playoffs.
Earning this title meant going through a Morgan County team that itself could be in store for a long playoff run, having reached the Class AAA Final Four last year.
The Dragons beat the visiting Bulldogs 6-1 in the first game of Thursday’s twin bill, clinching the region title. They then took the nightcap 7-3. Those wins followed a 5-3 road victory over Morgan County Tuesday to close out a three-game sweep of the defending Region 8-AAA champions.
“We looked at this series when we started our region schedule and said, ‘We hope it comes down to that one between us two,’ and we thought it might, and it did,” Knight said. “That’s a great series to go into the playoffs because you played good baseball, you played a good team and that kind of gets you ready.”
Jefferson led Morgan County 3-1 through four innings in the first game Thursday before putting the Bulldogs away with three two-out runs in the fifth inning.
Knight said his team made timely adjustments against Morgan County starting pitcher Hunter Lane.
“That’s the sign of a good team — a good, mature team — that can make adjustments and figure out what a pitcher is doing and take away what he does well and try to beat him with something he doesn’t do well,” Knight said.
On the mound, Zac Corbin earned a rare four-inning save, spelling starter Brycen Jewell in the fourth inning. The senior surrendered no runs, a hit and a walk and struck out four in his longest relief outing of the year.
“Zac has thrown the ball well as our closer-type guy all year long,” Knight said. “We were in a situation where we needed to eat some innings and we felt comfortable in doing that … Let’s get him in there and see if he can finish it. He’s one of our better arms, and I’m very proud of him. He’s going to eat up some innings here the rest of the season, too.”
Jewell threw three innings for the win. He allowed just one hit and one run but was replaced by Corbin after issuing a walk to start the fourth inning.
“Bryce threw the ball fine,” Knight said. “He did good enough to get the win and keep us in the game with a good-hitting baseball team.”
At the plate, Ryan Godfrey went 2-for-3 in the first game with a double and RBI. Lane Watkins (1-for-2) and Corbin (1-for-4) also drove in runs.
With the region title already clinched, Jefferson won the second game with another late surge. Down 3-2, the Dragons struck for five runs in the fifth inning.
Sammy Elegreet (2-for-3) tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI single, and Jewell (1-for-3) put the Dragons ahead for good with a two-run single. Other leading hitters were Brett Bell (2-for-3, RBI), Garrett Catanach (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) and Mason Cooper (2-for-4).
“We put some runs up and got some excitement going,” Knight said. “It’s good to finish that way.”
Rem Maxwell picked up the win, allowing a hit and two runs (both earned) in three innings. The Dragon bullpen allowed just three hits and one run over the last four innings to close out the game. Jasper Adamek gave up three hits and an earned run over three innings with four strikeouts. Jackson Perry struck out the side in the seventh inning.
The second game allowed for a unique senior-night recognition.
Knight inserted Vinny Farley at first base for one pitch at the start of the game. Farley, a senior, suffered a season-ending arm injury before the start of the season. Knight called time after the pitch, allowing Farley to exit the game to hugs from his teammates.
“Vinny Farley is one of the best kids I’ve ever coached,” Knight said. “For him not to have his senior year, that’s tough. That’s tough for all of us. You can see how his teammates reacted to him when he came out. I’m happy we were able to do that for Vinny.”
With the pair of wins, Jefferson has completed a 24-1 regular season, likely the best in the program’s history.
“I’m not a big guy on records, or whatever, but that’s got to be the best regular-season record we’ve had,” Knight said. “I just want to keep it rolling through the playoffs right now.”
The coach doesn’t believe his team has reached its zenith yet, saying that the heart of the offensive lineup hasn’t gotten hot at the same time all year against quality pitching.
“I think we’re going to play our best baseball in the playoffs, like we did last year,” Knight said.
The Dragons now draw a traditional baseball power in the first round with Westminster. The Wildcats have won four state championships, the most recent coming in 2016.
“Welcome to playoff baseball,” Knight said. “It will be fun. You want them to be good. You don’t want to have a bad series because I don’t think that makes you any better. We’re going to jump right into it, too.”
NOTES: Jefferson’s win in the second game Thursday gave Knight his 400th coaching victory at Jefferson. He is 400-150 with one state championship in 19 seasons with the Dragons.
