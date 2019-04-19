Norman Davis Norwood, 75, Blairsville, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
He was born on May 18, 1943, in Charlotte, N.C. to Cecil Worth Norwood and Walleen Tyson Norwood. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Mercer University and later worked as a Regional Sales Representative for BP Oil Corporation. He attended First United Methodist Church of Blairsville. He is preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Norwood; sons and daughters-in-law, Norman Brent and Missy Norwood, Winder, Chad Davis and Lauren Norwood, Jefferson; daughter, Belinda Gayle McClure of Epworth; grandchildren, Brittany Norwood, Chad Davis Norwood, Jr., and Jeremiah Woolsey; mother, Walleen Norwood, Charlotte, N.C.; step-mother, Margaret Norwood, Charlotte, N.C.; and brother, Melvin Norwood, Harrisburg, N.C.
Funeral service: Thursday, April 18, 2019, in the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Burgess and Pastor Bennett Clough officiating. A eulogy was provided by Pastor Fred Freeman. Music was provided by Amber Shelton, Chad Norwood and Davis Norwood. Graveside services were conducted from the Georgia National Cemetery with Pastor Bennett Clough and Pastor Fred Freeman officiating. Military honors were provided by the United States Air Force. Tristan Dover, Josh Dover, Adam Dover, Blake Dover, Dennis Youngblood, Bryan Henderson and Jody Blalock served as pallbearers. John Dover, Jr. was selected to serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home, Blue Ridge, is in charge of the arrangements.
Norman Davis Norwood (4-11-2019)
