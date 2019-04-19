Brother Jim McLendon (4-17-2019)

Brother Jim McLendon, 86, Homer, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Brother Jim was born on April 25, 1932, in Columbus; a son of the late James Jesse and Katherine Hammond McLendon. He was also preceded in death by his son, Mike McLendon and brother, Ed Sanderlin.
Brother McLendon was a member of Homer United Methodist Church. He served in the South Georgia United Methodist Conference for 40 years in the following churches: in Rebecca at Rebecca Charge UMC, Brunswick at Lakeside UMC and McKendree UMC, Talbotton at Talbotton UMC, Columbus at St. Mary’s Road UMC, Baxley at Baxley First UMC, Savannah at Trinity UMC, Dublin at Pine Forest UMC, Fitzgerald at Central UMC, Perry at Perry UMC, and Savannah at Wesley Monumental UMC. He retired and moved to Clarkesville in 1997 and three months later he started his ministry at Homer United Methodist Church, where he pastored for the next 21 years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Marilyn Williams McLendon, Homer; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Henry Lowman, Rentz; son and daughter-in-law, James A. and Gemma McLendon, Lyman, S.C.; sisters, Millie Hamilton and Harriet Sanderlin, both of Dahlonega; sister-in-law, Judy Sanderlin, Appling; grandchildren: Tabitha Mullis, Jamie McLendon, Dallas McLendon, Jamison Barnhill, Gage Lowman and Lexi Lowman; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 3 p.m.at Homer United Methodist Church with the Revs. David Collins, Kathy Lamon, and Don Woeltjen, and Mr. John Rivers officiating. Interment will follow in Banks County Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, April 19, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homer United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Homer, Georgia 30547 or Commerce First United Methodist Church, 54 Cherry Street, Commerce, Georgia 30529.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin.
