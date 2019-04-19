Bridges: Football’s return gets closer with each week

Admittedly, the 2019 football season is still weeks (months actually) away.
However, by the time we get to this point on the calendar, die-hard fans (this one included) have become more than a little restless.
It’s been a while since the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl (again) and Clemson scored a surprisingly easy college national title against Alabama.
In my freelance sports reporting duties, I had the chance to speak with two high school football coaches last week. Just talking about football got my blood pumping as suddenly I was more eager for the 2019 season to get here.
On the pro level, the Patriots have to be among the favorites again. As long as they have their Hall of Fame head coach and Hall of Fame quarterback then New England is going to be the favorite. Anything less than getting to the AFC title game would be a shock.
On the college gridiron, the safe bet is on Alabama and Clemson playing for it all again. At the very least the Tide and Tigers will be two of the four playoff teams.
Reports have indicated the loss in last year’s national title game has given Nick Saban an even more determined drive to claim the title trophy this upcoming season. It was reported Sunday, however, that Saban is dealing with a hip issue and the estimated recovery time could take up to two months
“I want to get it fixed because I don’t want to coach one more year, I want to coach a lot more years,” said Saban, who is now 67.
Georgia fans feel they can get back, but in order to do so the Bulldogs have to find a way to get by Alabama. The two are likely to meet in the SEC title game again although Florida is certainly going to be a factor in the East and perhaps even Tennessee.
The past two years have seen UGA with golden opportunities to defeat Alabama only to see both of those games slip away at the end.
Purdue has shown it is committed to being a program on the national level signing head coach Jeff Brohm to a new seven-year, $36.8 million contract.
Brohm was pursued by Louisville, his alma mater, but he chose to stay at Purdue. Just as telling was Purdue officials increasing the salary pool for Brohm’s assistants by $380,000 to $4.35 million. Assistants are often the unsung heroes of any football program.
In case you are wondering the first games of the new season will be Aug. 24, featuring Arizona against Hawaii and Florida against Miami.
The new ACC television network’s first game will be Georgia Tech at Clemson.
The Masters
The sports story of the year for 2019 may have already been written.
The remarkable comeback of Tiger Woods as he captured another title at The Masters is really hard to fathom.
Not that long ago many hoped Tiger would call it a career. Now he is the top player in the game once again.
The 1997 edition of The Masters seems a lifetime ago now.
It was that spring when Woods dominated the course and his competition.
Now more than two decades later, the most recognizable name in the history of golf has done it again.
Overcoming odds that would be too much for most, Tiger celebrated his victory on Sunday with a display that showed just how much it meant to him.
Like most high-profile athletes, Tiger certainly has his share of detractors. However, golf is better with him competing and in contention on Sundays.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He is a two-time winner of the Furman Bisher Sweepstakes Award for excellence in sports journalism and has earned numerous awards for his columns from the Georgia Sports Writers Association. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
