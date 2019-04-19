James Mathis, 76, Commerce, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Hill Haven Nursing Home.
Mr. Mathis was born in Commerce to the late Joe Brown and Lorene Smith Mathis. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Mended Hearts, Jackson County Historical Society and Sons of Confederate Veterans. Mr. Mathis was a retired sewing machine repairman. In addition to his parents, Mr. Mathis was preceded in death by his sister, Hilda Anglin; and brother, Charles Smith.
Mr. Mathis is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Mathis, Commerce; sons, Greg Mathis (Traci), Jefferson, and Rodney Mathis (Tiffany), Commerce; sister, Elizabeth Duncan, Commerce; and granddaughter, Sydney Mathis, Commerce.
Funeral service: Saturday, April 20, 2019, 1t 3 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Family Life Center with the Revs. Blake Carter and Verlin Reece officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, April 19, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home and Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
James Mathis (4-18-2019)
