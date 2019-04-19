BOYS' BASKETBALL: Akin moving on after three years at East Jackson

David Akin has resigned as head boys’ basketball coach at East Jackson after three years with the program.
He compiled a 28-52 record during his tenure, guiding the Eagles to the Class AAA state tournament in 2017-18.
“I feel like we had a lot of success, some on the basketball court, some in the classroom and some in the community,” Akin said. “If anything, I just hope I created hope for these young men that just because they grow up in a different place in the state doesn’t mean they can’t seize opportunities in life like going to college and playing basketball in college.”
He plans to take a year off from coaching, teach with his wife at Parkview and complete his specialist degree. He worked as an assistant coach at Parkview before coming to East Jackson in 2016.
Akin said its best for the players "to have somebody than can be there 100 percent of the time."
He lives in Bethlehem — a halfway point between his and his wife’s jobs. The 45-minute to an hour-drive one-way each day “starts to take its toll on you,” he said.
"I want what's best for my family, but I also want what's best for these kids," he said. "I feel like we can find somebody who can serve them better than I did moving forward."
Akin would like to return to coaching.
“I do, one day,” he said. “I think I could just use a year off. The life of a head coach is very demanding, especially when you try to run a first-class program. I could certainly use some rest.”
This wasn’t an easy decision for Akin, who began his head-coaching career with East Jackson.
“It was extremely tough to make this decision, considering all the time that we spent investing with the kids, in the community and the school and all the progress we had seen … It was really tough making this decision, but at the end of the day, it’s the best," he said.
When asked about memorable moments during his Eagle tenure, Akin pointed to flying with the players, several of whom had never boarded a plane, for a holiday tournament in 2017 and reaching the state tournament in his second year after winning two games the previous season. He’ll also remember establishing the ‘A’ board for his players to post all scholastic assignments in which they earned an 'A.'
Akin noted that two players signed college basketball scholarships last year and one more is expected this year.
“That was why it was so tough to leave because I will sincerely miss those moments,” he said.
Akin expressed his gratitude for his three-year tenure at East Jackson.
“I really appreciate obviously (former East Jackson) coach (David) Boyd and (former principal) Jamie Dixon for giving me an opportunity to come up here and coach,” he said. “I’d also really like to thank Chanda Palmer, who has done an amazing job in her first year as principal … I thoroughly enjoyed working with her and would love to work with her again in the future.”
