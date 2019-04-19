Commerce has issued a water boil advisory for all businesses and houses in the Banks Crossing area and along E. Ridgeway Road.
A water main broke around the Five Guys restaurant about 1 p.m. and caused the problem.
The water had been cut off about 4 p.m. but crews still have to repair the pipe and road and repave it before the problem is fixed.
Even after the repairs are made, a water boil advisory will be in effect, Sandra Haggard, Commerce city clerk, said.
Haggard said the city is calling all the businesses involved. She said it “basically” is everything north of Zaxby’s.
She said Tanger Outlet shops were closing.
Haggard said the advisory does not affect the cities of Commerce or Maysville.
Water boil advisory issued in Banks Crossing area
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry