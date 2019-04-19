Burger King purchases property in Danielsville

A new chain restaurant may soon be coming to Danielsville.
Burger King has purchased the Chicken Express property on General Daniel Avenue North next door to Subway and the shopping center.
The restaurant chain has submitted drawings for renovations of the now closed Chicken Express building, according to Mayor Todd Higdon, who spoke about the matter at Danielsville city council’s Monday night business meeting.
City Clerk Susan Payne confirmed Tuesday that the franchise has purchased the property.
It is unclear when renovations on the property will begin or when the restaurant might open.
In other business, the council discussed last week’s meeting between the six municipalities and the county over SPLOST (Special Local Option Sales Tax) revenue division if a new six-year round of the one percent sales tax is approved by voters in November.
Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Michael Wideman, who attended the meeting along with city clerk Susan Payne, said they presented the city’s case for a $500,000 increase in SPLOST funds, but noted that they did not receive support for the city’s position from other cities or from the county. They noted that they were asking for the funds to be provided from the county’s portion, not from any of the cities.
Mayor Higdon, who was unable to attend the meeting, noted that Danielsville as the county seat and Comer are the only two cities capable of bringing in businesses inside their city limits because they have sewer systems in place. But Higdon maintained that without upgrades Danielsville will be unable to host a large business as the system is operating at capacity now. The city currently has about $116,000 in its SPLOST account, all of which is about to expended in the first round of upgrades at the sewer pond.
Forty-six percent of property inside Danielsville’s city limits consists of government and school properties that are not subject to property taxes. The city currently receives about $42,000 per year from SPLOST and that amount is not expected to change with the new SPLOST.
Wideman suggested the council look into charging high volume users a higher fee for sewer service as a way to bring in more revenue for the upgrades. The council agreed to discuss the matter at their work session later this month.
Wideman noted that the council has already gone to its citizens to raise rates several times and that they have been understanding of the need to do this. Recently, the council built in an annual three percent “cost of living” increase in water and sewer rates.
“I think it’s time for our high volume customers to start paying more,” he said.
The council also briefly discussed the possible need for a moratorium on future large businesses until sewer upgrades are completed.
“It’s very possible we will have to do something like that because we have to protect the customers we already have (by not overloading the system),” Higdon said. “If we could have used SPLOST funds, (the upgrades) could be done without costing the taxpayers.”
As the county seat, the City of Danielsville provides daytime utility services not only to homes and businesses, but also to schools, the county jail, library and county government offices (about 4,000 users). The city has a full-time residency of about 745 citizens (up from around 500 in 2010). The SPLOST divisions are based on “midnight populations” taken from the 2010 Census.
Higdon said that during the last elections, each county commission and chairman candidate said during public forums that Danielsville’s infrastructure growth as the county seat was key to grow the economy of the county.
“The 2014 SPLOST provided additional monies to specific areas, such as recreation, IDA, and jail expansion,” the council wrote in a letter submitted to the county at the SPLOST meeting. “Those projects have been funded and most completed. Now, all officials need to turn their focus on critical infrastructure needs which are the lifeline for the county’s schools and government facilities. “
In other action, the council voted to approve the purchase of a bucket truck for the city. The truck is a 2010 Dodge four-wheel drive that the city will purchase from Jackson EMC at a cost of $9,500. Higdon said this saves the city a large amount of money as comparable vehicles are priced at around $60,000. He said the truck is greatly needed and will save on having to hire contractors to cut back low hanging limbs for school buses and other large vehicles as well as installing decorations on city light poles and other projects.
“It will soon pay for itself,” he said, adding that he and the council are grateful to Jackson EMC for allowing them to purchase the truck at such a cost-saving price.
Police department report
The city police department responded to 206 calls for service during March and made 95 self-initiated contacts, which resulted in 49 citations and several written warnings.
The department investigated 12 incidents during the month which included accidents, a financial transaction card fraud, a third degree forgery case that resulted in an arrest, a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of a fugitive who had an active warrant and a couple of safety checkpoints.
The police department also reported that it hosted a large Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) meeting. With the help of Georgia State Patrol officers and several neighboring agencies, 12 citations were issued, including one DUI arrest, according to the report.
