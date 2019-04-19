Man injured when tree falls; flooding reported across county

Friday, April 19. 2019
A storm passed through Jackson County Friday leaving trees down, flooded roads and at least one injury reported.
A tornado warning was first reported around 8 a.m. with weather warning sirens going off across the county. A tornado in the Nicholson-Commerce area was spotted but there were no reports of it touching down.
A man was reportedly injured on Apple Valley Road when a tree fell on his truck. His name has not been released.
Roads closed due to flooding include Lavender Road, W.H. Hayes Road, Well Smokey Hollow Road, Lebanon Road and Danielsville Street.
Public safety officials recommend county residents to stay off the roads as clean-up efforts are underway.
