Madison County BOC to meet April 22

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, April 22, in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Consider 2019 LMIG projects
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed)
