Comer PD assists in arrest of alleged Elbert chop shop operator

The Comer Police Department assisted in an investigation that led to an April 10 arrest of a man allegedly operating a chop shop in Elbert County.
Craig Frank Adams, 38, was charged with 19 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of felony probation violation, one count of theft by receiving stolen property and one count of owning or operating a chop shop.
Adams is accused of owning and operating a chop shop in Elbert County. Officers discovered hundreds of disassembled vehicles, including trucks, buses and heavy equipment, and thousands of diesel auto parts throughout the property. Items seized from the location were valued at several million dollars.
In addition to the site where the chop shop operation was taking place, investigators raided a separate location in Elbert County and found a number of stolen items connected to Adams, as well as 19 guns determined to be in his possession.
After his property was seized and warrants were taken out for his arrest, Adams turned himself in to Athens-Clarke County authorities around 6 p.m Wednesday evening. He was then transported to Elbert County and booked into the Elbert County Detention Center after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. As of Monday, April 15, Adams was still in the Elbert County Detention Center.
The arrest was part of a joint effort between Investigators in the Fraud Unit at the Georgia Department of Insurance, the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Department of Corrections, the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, the Comer Police Department, the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
