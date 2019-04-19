9-1-1 receives 25 weather-related calls Friday

Madison County E-911 fielded about 25 weather-related calls Friday as thunderstorms swept through the county, and at least one tornado warning was issued Friday morning.
E-911 Director Brenan Baird said a mail carrier driving down the 700 block of Duncan Swindle Road had his jeep swept away as he drove across a bridge at Turtle Creek, which had washed the road out. The carrier managed to escape without injury.
Baird said a Georgia State Patrol helicopter located the jeep near West Minish Lake off Hwy. 98 West about 5:30 p.m.
A total of five roads were washed out and closed during the day, Baird said and as of 5:45 p.m. Friday, four of them remained closed.
Besides Duncan Swindle, the other roads are: Drake Woods, Blacks Creek, Aderhold Rogers and Short Seagraves.
One of the large old trees at the historic courthouse in Danielsville also fell during the storms, striking two cars in the parking lot near Edward Jones and The Look Hair Studio.
Baird said despite all the damage, no weather-related injuries had been reported. He said the main damages by far, were caused by flooding instead of winds or lightening associated with the storms. There were also no lengthy power outages reported.
Two of four consoles at the 9-1-1 call center were knocked out for a period during a brief power interruption.
“These folks have really worked hard today,” Baird said of his dispatchers.
