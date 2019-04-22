Ramel Minish Stallings (3-21-2019)

DACULA - Ramel Minish Stallings, 65, Dacula, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, O.B. Minish; and brother-in-law, Larry Lampela.
Mrs. Stallings is survived by her husband of 43 years, Keith Stallings, Dacula; daughter, Neela Ann Stallings, Dunwoody; son, Keeve Owen Stallings, Atlanta; mother, Ravonda Minish, Danielsville; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Charles Stallings, Decatur; sister-in-law, Wanda Lampela, Decatur; one nephew, Chris (Amy) Lampela, Huntsville, Ala.; and several cousins.
Mrs. Stallings was born on August 1, 1953, in Atlanta. She was a 1971 graduate of Avondale High School, Decatur, and a 1975 graduate of Agnes Scott College with a Bachelor's degree. Mrs. Stallings was a sales representative for Serious Tennis Company, Atlanta, and she was an ALTA tennis player. She was of the Baptist faith.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Graveside service and interment followed at Moons Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Moons Grove Baptist Church Road, Colbert.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 22, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zaban Paradies Center, 1605 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, Ga. 30309 in memory of Ramel Stallings.
Arrangements by Junior El Flanigan, Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, 770-932-1133.
