Ramel Minish Stallings (3-21-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, April 22. 2019
DACULA - Ramel Minish Stallings, 65, Dacula, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father, O.B. Minish; and brother-in-law, Larry Lampela.

Mrs. Stallings is survived by her husband of 43 years, Keith Stallings, Dacula; daughter, Neela Ann Stallings, Dunwoody; son, Keeve Owen Stallings, Atlanta; mother, Ravonda Minish, Danielsville; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Charles Stallings, Decatur; sister-in-law, Wanda Lampela, Decatur; one nephew, Chris (Amy) Lampela, Huntsville, Ala.; and several cousins.

Mrs. Stallings was born on August 1, 1953, in Atlanta. She was a 1971 graduate of Avondale High School, Decatur, and a 1975 graduate of Agnes Scott College with a Bachelor's degree. Mrs. Stallings was a sales representative for Serious Tennis Company, Atlanta, and she was an ALTA tennis player. She was of the Baptist faith.

Funeral service: Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Graveside service and interment followed at Moons Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Moons Grove Baptist Church Road, Colbert.

Family to receive friends: Friday, March 22, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zaban Paradies Center, 1605 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, Ga. 30309 in memory of Ramel Stallings.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Junior El Flanigan, Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, 770-932-1133.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.