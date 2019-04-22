Rev. Vernon Wilson (4-21-2019)

The Rev. Vernon Wilson, 87, went to be with the Lord on Resurrection Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Athens.
The Rev. Wilson is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Mildred Perry Wilson; son, Ronald Wilson (Marlene); three grandchildren, Israel Wilson, Larry Venable and Josh Wehunt Wilson; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Maxine Smith; his brother, Charles Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was born on July 19, 1931, in Marion County, to Wiley Daniel Wilson Sr. and Belle Johnson Wilson. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Roberta Wilson Venable; his son, Rickey Wilson; his great-granddaughter, Christina Hamilton; his parents, Wiley and Belle Johnson Wilson; his sister, Elise Wilson Kimbrel; brothers, Wiley Wilson Jr., Herchel Wilson, Dorsey Wilson and Floyd Wilson.
The Rev. Wilson was a minister of the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ for 70 years. He pastored at the Jersey Holiness Church, the Braswell Congregational Holiness Church, the Union Point C.H. Church, the Welcome Avenue C.H. Church and the Yonah C.H. Church.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The Rev. Wilson will lie in state at the River of Life C.H. Church, Nicholson, from 1 until 2:00 p.m., with a celebration of life beginning at 2 p.m.
Bishop Ronald Wilson, the Revs. Kenneth Vanderford, Jimmy Peck, and Scott Ledbetter will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Reverend Vernon Wilson’s life. Burial will follow in the Howington Cemetery in Nicholson, Georgia.
The family would like to thank the many friends and family who have visited and cared for their beloved father and grandfather over these past several months.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
