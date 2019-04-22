Stephen Cory Griffith (4-20-2019)

Stephen Cory Griffith, 38, Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Mr. Griffith was born in Athens, the son of Bosie and Cindy Clark Griffith, Jefferson, was a member of Faith Baptist Church and was a talented musician along with being a truck driver.
Survivors in addition to his parents are two daughters, Lily and Jewel; two sons, Cole and Gibson, all of Jefferson; two sisters, Katie and Crissy Griffith, both of Jefferson; fiancé, Natalie Johnston, Jefferson; aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Memorial service: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Shelton and Charlie Howington officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stephen Griffith Memorial Fund for his children, c/o Northeast Georgia Bank, 1775 Old Pendergrass Road, Jefferson, Georgia, 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, 30549, 706-367-5467 is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
