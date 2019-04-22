Stephen Cory Griffith (4-20-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, April 22. 2019
Stephen Cory Griffith, 38, Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Mr. Griffith was born in Athens, the son of Bosie and Cindy Clark Griffith, Jefferson, was a member of Faith Baptist Church and was a talented musician along with being a truck driver.

Survivors in addition to his parents are two daughters, Lily and Jewel; two sons, Cole and Gibson, all of Jefferson; two sisters, Katie and Crissy Griffith, both of Jefferson; fiancé, Natalie Johnston, Jefferson; aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Memorial service: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Shelton and Charlie Howington officiating.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., prior to the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stephen Griffith Memorial Fund for his children, c/o Northeast Georgia Bank, 1775 Old Pendergrass Road, Jefferson, Georgia, 30549.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, 30549, 706-367-5467 is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.