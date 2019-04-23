GIRLS' SOCCER: Jefferson wins in PKs to advance to Sweet 16

The Jefferson girls’ soccer team already lost once in penalty kicks this year. The Dragons weren’t going to let it happen again in the playoffs.
Jefferson (12-4-1) outlasted Pace Academy in PKs (7-6) to beat the visiting Knights 1-0 Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs. Vayda Kozup provided the go-ahead PK and goal keeper Margo Perry produced the game-winning save to advance the Dragons to the Sweet 16.
The win came just over a month after Jefferson missed out on the Region 8-AAA title with a 1-0 loss to Jackson County in PKs (7-6) on March 22.
“Our girls learned so much at that region game,” Dragon coach Molly McCarty said. “It just got us to the Sweet 16.”
The Dragons pulled out Tuesday’s win after eight rounds of PKs. Ally-Kate Navas, Cassi McCormack, Anna Moore, Abbey Eison, Alex Ornelas, Lanie McCarty and Kozup all converted their kicks.
Kozup slid hers inside the left post to put the Dragons up 7-6. Perry then went to her knees to stop a shot struck toward the center of the goal to end the game.
Jefferson waited until the officials declared the game over before rushing to mob Perry.
“I’ve been at a game where it was celebrated too early because the referees didn’t have it right … it’s almost like you want to hesitate until you see that referee blow that whistle,” McCarty said.
Perry said celebrating with her teammates was “the greatest feeling.”
“You can’t beat that,” she said. “Playing out here with them, you can’t beat it.”
Perry said the PK loss to Jackson County was a learning experience.
“It’s what you don’t want to do,” she said of that defeat. “You move on and go to the next. You can’t look back.”
Perry had two saves in PK and multiple saves during the 95 minutes of play in recording her 12th clean sheet of the year.
“Margo did phenomenal — two key saves tonight,” McCarty said.
The Knights, the No. 3 seed out of the powerhouse 5-AAA region, controlled possession for most of the first half, but Jefferson improved upon its possession time in the second half and pushed the game to overtime.
“Overall, tonight, was our play the best that we’ve had all season? No,” McCarty said. “We gave the ball up too much. We didn’t control the first half of play. We controlled it the second half better than the first. (We played) stellar defense again.”
Jefferson nearly didn’t make it past regulation, however, as Pace Academy was awarded a PK with 44 seconds left in regulation, but the kick went wide of the left post.
After 15 minutes of extra time, Jefferson found itself in a familiar position in PKs. But McCarty said the team was confident having been there before.
“We know this,” she said. “We know how this experience is going to be.”
The Dragons, who were ousted in first round by Marist in last year’s Class AAAA tournament, are now bound for the Sweet 16. They’ll face either top-seeded Dawson County or fourth-seeded Sonoraville in the second round. No date or time has been set.
“We control our own destiny at this point,” McCarty said. “I’m proud of the girls. Mentally, we’ve been very strong.”
After a first-round exit last year, Jefferson is happy to still be playing.
“It feels great,” Perry said. “Coming off last year, not doing as well, it’s good to move on and keep going.”
NOTES: With the win, Jefferson has advanced past the first round for the second time in McCarty’s three years on the job. This was also the program’s 35th win over the last three years. McCarty praised her coaching staff for its role in the program’s success.
“We’ve just all been so cohesive in what we’re doing and trying to do with the girls, that we give them that consistency,” she said. “I have the best coaching staff, ever.”
