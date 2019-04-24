James Joseph Ciulla (4-21-2019)

Wednesday, April 24. 2019
James Joseph Ciulla, 72, Jefferson, entered into rest April 21, 2019.

Mr. Ciulla was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Joseph Ciulla Jr. and Florence Webber Ciulla. He was the owner and operator of Jefferson Lanes and also was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving in the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Diane Nolan, Salvador Ciulla and his wife Brenda, Rhonda Westover, Antoinette Shafer and her husband Bud, Anthony Ciulla and his wife Barb, Joey Ciulla and his wife Tracy, Eddie Ciulla and his wife Sandy; companion and best friend, Bette “Mama” Sosebee; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral service: Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating. The burial will follow at Evans Memorial Gardens, Jefferson.

Family to receive friends: Saturday April 27, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, 706-367-5467, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Old Website

