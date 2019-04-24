Martha Strozier Dover (4-21-2019)

AUBURN - Martha Strozier Dover, 67, Auburn, went to heaven April 21, 2019.
Martha was born December 25, 1951 in Greensboro. She was preceded by her father, Gerald Strozier, and brother, Ray Strozier. Martha was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Union Point (Greensboro), and had attended Midway United Methodist Church, Auburn, for a number of years. She was a former employee of The Gwinnett Daily Post, Barrow County Farm Bureau and Clark’s Nursery. Martha was a 1970 graduate of Greene County High School.
Surviving are husband, Terry F. Dover, Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Marcus Brad and Mara Dover, Covington; grandchildren, Brooke Dover, Brianna Dover and Brandon Dover; mother, Ozella Atkins Strozier, Union Point; and sister, Geraldine Lamar, Union Point.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 3981 Union Point Highway, Greensboro, 30642, with the Rev. Robert Tomlin officiating. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 12 p.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Midway United Methodist Church, 215 Kilcrease Road, Auburn, Georgia, 30011.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
