Jimmie Evelyn Meadows (4-22-2019)

Jimmie Evelyn Meadows, loving mother and grandmother, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, just three days shy of her 71st birthday.
Born in Athens, she was a daughter of the late William Vernon Bowen Sr. and Fannie Mae Massey Bowen. She was a longtime member of Tallassee Church of God. Mrs. Meadows loved children and most importantly, she loved to help others. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Evelyn Meadows.
Survivors include her children, Michael Meadows, Donna Williams and Carol Burkhalter; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will be private.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, prior to the service from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com.
