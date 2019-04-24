JEFFERSON - Olivia Virginia Cable, 100, Jefferson, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.
Mrs. Cable was born in Quincy, Illinois, a daughter to the late Henry and Catherine Vogepohl Lugering. Mrs. Cable was a homemaker and was a member of St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church, Jefferson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cable was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Cable.
Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Kathryn and David J. Dunlap, Hoschton; grandchildren, Carrie Ruberte and her husband William, Dacula, James Tucker and his wife Rosy, Watkinsville; and ten great grandchildren, Bruce, Peter, Sophia, Kate, Joseph, Emilio, Olivia, Liam, James and Jackson.
Funeral Mass: Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church, Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church Building Fund, 180 Elrod Road, Jefferson, Georgia, 30549.
The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers of Mrs. Cable, for the seven years of love and care given to her, at Bentley Assisted Living in Jefferson.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, 706-367-5467, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Olivia Virginia Cable (4-22-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry