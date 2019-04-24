Charles Allen Mize, Sr. (4-19-2019)

LAVONIA - Charles Allen Mize, Sr., 84, Lavonia, entered into rest Friday, April 19, 2019.

Mr. Mize was born in Morley, Missouri, a son of the late Ernest and Lena Murphy Mize. Mr. Mize was a retired owner of Athens Millwrights in Athens. In addition to his parents, Mr. Mize is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Davis Mize; brothers, William Mize, Missouri, and Tom Mize, Farmington; sisters, JoAnn Mize Vaughn, Texas and Lois Rose, Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Survivors include his wife, Debra Lee Parker Mize, Lavonia; daughters, Vicky Evans (Ronnie), Jefferson, Penny Mize Plenske, Hull, Charlene Bray (Scott), Bishop, Linda Cazonere (George), Kansas City, Missouri, and Cheryl Lile Mize, Kansas City, Missouri; sons, Charles Allen Mize, Jr. (Denise), Bogart, Darryl Mize (Vinita), Austin, Texas;and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, 30549, 706-367-5467, is in charge of arrangements.

