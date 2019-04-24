Hoschton has selected a sole finalist for its vacant city administrator position. The Hoschton City Council selected Dale A. Hall as its choice for the position on April 16.
Hall currently serves as vice-president of development of a consulting group. His previous work includes administration and community services director for the City of Stockbridge; landscape architect/planner; instructor for the University of Georgia College of Environment and Design; faculty director for the UGA College of Environment and Design study abroad program; director of municipal services for Williams & Associates; planning and development director for Quad Cities Planning Commission/City of Jefferson; finance intern in Athens-Clarke County; and planning and zoning director for Henry County.
Council members have been meeting in recent weeks to interview candidates for the position, which was vacated by April Plank earlier this year. The other two finalists were Jason Streetman and Justin Kilgore.
Hoschton names sole finalist for city administrator
