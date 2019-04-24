The Braselton Planning Commission voted Monday night to approve a proposed concrete recycling facility. Shadburn Ferry Investments, LLC requested conditional use for a 7.33 acre recycling facility to be located along Highway 124.
Garen McDonnell, on behalf of the applicant, said the purpose of the business is to provide a local green friendly recycling facility that is aesthetically pleasing. “Braselton is kind of built on concrete and I thought that when these buildings that you have in the community are remodeled, there is approximately 200 loads of concrete to come out of each building,” said McDonnell. “It would be nice to have a local place that you could bring the concrete to where it could be recycled.”
The proposed facility would be located adjacent to the city wastewater treatment plant. According to McDonnell, water from the wastewater plant could be used to control dust as well as for irrigation of landscaping at the entrance of the facility.
See the full story in the April 24 issue of The Braselton News.
Braselton Planning Commission approves concrete recycling facility
