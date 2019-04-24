Jackson County recovering from flooding

Jackson County continued to recover this week from the massive amount of rain that hit during the Good Friday floods.
Commerce had all its utility services broken at Banks Crossing when a bank washed out and the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority has a “major spill” in the Middle Oconee River.
Those were the most serious, but far from the only consequences of the daylong rain Friday around the county.
The county school system had more than 30 roads it could not get down because of flooding Friday. Much of that was resolved before the day was over, but several roads had sections washed away by the heavy rain.
On Friday afternoon, the commercial area with Zaxby’s and Outback at Banks Crosing was closed and all of the shops and restaurants were closed.
Rescue operations were performed by Banks County Fire/EMS at several locations at Banks Crossing because of flooded parking lots. Three people were rescued at the Zaxby’s parking lot, eight people at Outback Restaurant and 19 others at parking lots in the area.
All three school systems in the county – Jackson County, Commerce and Jefferson – went to school Friday. The county system had problems delivering students home in the afternoon, but they all were delivered or parents were warned in advance.
One man was injured when a tree fell on his truck as he drove on Apple Valley Road about noon. The tree fell on the truck and trapped the man, deputy EMA director Bryan Bullock said.
