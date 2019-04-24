At the start of this season, Bethlehem Christian Academy softball coach Michael Clarke sat his team down and asked them to come up with their goals for the season.
Number one, above all else, was a ring, and now the Knights are two wins from making that dream a reality.
BCA pulled away late for a 12-1 home win Tuesday over Skipstone Academy, capping a two-game series sweep and advancing to the GICAA series. The Knights (14-0) will now host Lyndon Academy on Saturday for the state championship in a best-of-three series, likely beginning in the morning. All three games, if necessary, would be played Saturday. A state title would be the first for the school since the baseball team won back-to-back crowns in GISA Class A in 2012 and 2013.
“It would mean everything to this group and show them that hard work actually pays off,” Clarke said Tuesday night. “When we talked about it at the beginning of the year, I told them I would coach them to the standard that they wanted to be held to. If a ring is the ultimate goal, to be a champion, it takes hard work and you have to do what others aren’t willing to do.
They’ve bought into this program. They trust and believe in each other. Our coaching staff has been amazing and it’s been a really cool experience overall.”
BCA, which had already beaten Skipstone earlier in the season, 15-7 on March 25, had little trouble this week, taking the first game Monday, 14-0 in four innings. Sophomore Clancy Bourbeau pitched four scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out a pair, while also going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs at the plate.
Callie Birt went 3-for-3 with a double and drove in three, Mycah Baker was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Hannah Still and Olivia Morgan had two hits apiece.
In the 12-1 win Tuesday, the Knights, acting as the visiting team, clung to a 2-1 lead entering the fifth, but pushed across two runs in that frame and exploded for eight in the sixth to break it open. Sophomore catcher and leadoff hitter Lindzie Owen hit a pair of inside-the-park home runs and finished with five RBIs, Bourbeau went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Baker finished 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run. Bourbeau was strong again in the circle, working all six innings.
“We played very well,” Clarke said. “Our girls love to play aggressive. They love to hit the ball and make the opposing pitcher work. Clancy has been throwing well and hitting well. (First baseman) Callie Birt’s bat has come alive, and Jadyn Goddard in the 9-hole is coming into her own. Defensively, we’ve got a really dynamic outfield and it’s saved us many times.
“You look at our lineup, and we can hit the ball, 1-9. I wouldn’t want to face our lineup right now.”
BCA is going for the perfect capper to a strong two-year run since reviving its softball program last season after a five-year hiatus.
The Knights, who will compete in GISA this fall, returned all their players from a 12-3 squad that reached the semifinals a year ago. But along with more experience, Clarke said this team has a different edge to it.
“They came in this year after getting to taste some success and their whole mindset was to be the best they could be,” Clarke said. “Each girl wants to succeed. We really started gelling at the end of last season and that’s carried over to this point.
“We haven’t won a ring, yet, but these girls can taste it.”
