Baseball: Knights gearing up for state playoffs

Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball coach Matt Nicks has seen encouraging signs recently and hopes his team is clicking at the right time as the Knights prepare to begin the state playoffs next week.
The Knights routed Augusta Prep 18-0 in three innings on the road Monday in a GISA Region 4-AAA contest and were scheduled to host Westminster School of Augusta on Wednesday afternoon in a tiebreaker to determine the third and fourth seed in the region.
BCA (7-12 following a 15-2 non-region Tuesday loss at home against Dominion Christian) will travel to Dominion Christian on Thursday for its regular-season finale and then visit the No. 1 or No. 2 seed from Region 2 on Monday to start a best-of-three, first-round playoff series.
Monday’s game at Augusta Prep was never in doubt as the Knights (4-4 region entering Wednesday’s contest with Westminster) scored eight runs in the top of the first, one in the second and nine in the third.
The Knights had just six hits but took advantage of 14 walks and five hit batsmen in the rout. Landon Youngblood had a double and three walks and scored three times. Andrew Klein worked a pair of scoreless innings on the mound, allowing just two hits and striking out five, while Parker Torres registered a perfect third with a pair of strikeouts to close it out.
“It was a very good game for us. The players stayed locked in and did what we needed to do,” Nicks said. “We took advantage of some free bases and ran the bases really well, and we played good defense. We were trying to get some guys some reps and everybody got to play.”
Nicks said pitching has been the strength of the team this year with Klein and Jacob Adams leading the way.
“They’ve kind of been our ‘1A’ and ‘1B’ guys and have kept us in a lot of games,” he said. “When we throw strikes and pound the zone and are aggressive and confident on the mound, we can be hard to beat, and the defense behind them as a whole has been really good.
“Timely hitting has probably been the biggest bugaboo for us, but we’ve done a really good job recently and I hope we’re building momentum in the right direction.”
Leading the offensive surge recently has been Adams, who is hitting close to .600 and is described as a “dynamite bat” by Nicks. Ethan Guthas has bounced around the lineup but has been locked in lately at the leadoff spot and is hitting around .400, while he and Drew Everett are tied for the team lead in doubles.
“Those guys are a lot of the fun because they’re the ones who want to come up with guys on base,” Nicks said. “And we’re going to really need them down the stretch.”
