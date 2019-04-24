Baseball: WBHS wraps up perfect region record, set for first round

The Winder-Barrow baseball team capped a perfect run through its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA slate this season, throttling Gainesville 11-1 in five innings on the road Friday in its regular-season finale.
The top-ranked Bulldoggs (24-3, 15-0 region) won their 16th straight contest and ran their region record to 41-4 since the current 8-AAAAAA came into alignment in 2017.
Winder-Barrow was scheduled to open the first round of the state playoffs at home Wednesday against Creekside with a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. The Seminoles (13-10-1) are the No. 4 seed from Region 5. An if-necessary third game would be held Thursday, and the winner of the series will take on either Cambridge or River Ridge in the second round, which is scheduled to begin May 2.
Senior third baseman Zack Smith had a big day at the plate Friday for the Bulldoggs, going 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. The Ole Miss signee also pitched a perfect fifth and notched a strikeout to close out the victory.
Sophomore Brady House went 2-for-5 with a double and scored three times. Hunter Marsh and CJ Harrison worked two innings apiece on the mound for the Bulldoggs, limiting the Red Elephants (8-20, 3-12) to three hits and combined to strike out five.
The Bulldoggs broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third with four runs. Trevor Maddox led off the frame with a double, moved to third when House reached on an error and then scored on an RBI single by Blake Friend. Smith followed with an RBI single, Marsh walked, and Trace Jeffers hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0. Jhaydon Sullivan drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning to bring in another run.
Winder-Barrow got two more runs in the fourth on an RBI single by Smith and bases-loaded walk by Shelby Davis. After Gainesville scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth, the Bulldoggs bursted out for five more in the fifth. A two-run double by Smith chased home Maddox and House, Sam Darling was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Jeffers scored on a throwing error by the Red Elephants’ catcher, and Maddox drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 11-1.
